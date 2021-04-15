Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Cadet Chapel [Image 1 of 3]

    USAFA Cadet Chapel

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel, currently encased under an external shell during restoration efforts, fades into a foggy morning in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 15, 2021. The chapel has been closed since early September 2019 to allow for repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Cadet Chapel [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

