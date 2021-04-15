USAFA Cadet Chapel

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel, currently encased under an external shell during restoration efforts, fades into a foggy morning in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 15, 2021. The chapel has been closed since early September 2019 to allow for repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

