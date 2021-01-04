Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile [Image 61 of 61]

    Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division executed the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concluded their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course, on April 1, 2021 at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica B. Scott)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 19:45
    Photo ID: 6601284
    VIRIN: 210401-A-PO701-766
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile [Image 61 of 61], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Training
    25thID
    JOTC
    Jungle School
    Green Mile

