Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division executed the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concluded their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course, on April 1, 2021 at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica B. Scott)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 19:45
|Photo ID:
|6601284
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-PO701-766
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile [Image 61 of 61], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
