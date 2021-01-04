Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile

Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division executed the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concluded their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course, on April 1, 2021 at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica B. Scott)

