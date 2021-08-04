Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian Army honors security enterprise leader

    BOGOTA, COLOMBIA

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The “Fe en la Causa” medal, translated as “Faith of the Cause,” presented to Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, commander of U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, at the Canton Norte base in Bogota, Colombia, 8 April 2021. This medal was created to honor members of the Colombian Army who have been distinguished for their outstanding service, as well as to honor foreign military members who have earned the gratitude of the national army of Colombia. Brig. Gen. Lowrey was presented the medal as the leader of an organization that has been a critical component to the success and modernization of the Colombian Army over the past decades. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    TAGS

    foreign military sales
    Richard Bumgardner
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey
    'Faith in the Cause' medal

