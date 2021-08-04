The “Fe en la Causa” medal, translated as “Faith of the Cause,” presented to Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, commander of U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, at the Canton Norte base in Bogota, Colombia, 8 April 2021. This medal was created to honor members of the Colombian Army who have been distinguished for their outstanding service, as well as to honor foreign military members who have earned the gratitude of the national army of Colombia. Brig. Gen. Lowrey was presented the medal as the leader of an organization that has been a critical component to the success and modernization of the Colombian Army over the past decades. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6600950 VIRIN: 210408-A-JJ298-019 Resolution: 2200x1600 Size: 1.19 MB Location: BOGOTA, CO Hometown: CLAREMORE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colombian Army honors security enterprise leader [Image 4 of 4], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.