Coast Guard continues search for missing people from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power, offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, April 15, 2021. The crew was attempting make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Grand Isle)

