Cadets receive instruction during student workshop on Civil-Military Ops

Guest speaker Ryan D. McCarthy, the former Secretary of the Army, mentors over 100 cadets along with staff and faculty during the 8th annual Student Workshop on Civil-Military Operations at Eisenhower Hall Ballroom April 6. Discussions were held to contextualize various elements of CMO for cadets to contribute to their professional education at the U.S. Military Academy.

Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Location: WEST POINT, NY, US