    Cadets receive instruction during student workshop on Civil-Military Ops

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Guest speaker Ryan D. McCarthy, the former Secretary of the Army, mentors over 100 cadets along with staff and faculty during the 8th annual Student Workshop on Civil-Military Operations at Eisenhower Hall Ballroom April 6. Discussions were held to contextualize various elements of CMO for cadets to contribute to their professional education at the U.S. Military Academy.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets receive instruction during student workshop on Civil-Military Ops, by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Civil-Military Ops

