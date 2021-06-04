Cadets receive instruction during student workshop on Civil-Military Ops

Guest speaker Ryan D. McCarthy, the former Secretary of the Army, mentors over 100 cadets along with staff and faculty during the 8th annual Student Workshop on Civil-Military Operations at Eisenhower Hall Ballroom April 6. Discussions were held to contextualize various elements of CMO for cadets to contribute to their professional education at the U.S. Military Academy.
|04.06.2021
|04.15.2021 16:03
|6600793
|210406-A-BA007-268
|2068x782
|746.56 KB
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|3
|0
