Katie Loftin, medical technologist for NMCCL's Laboratory Department performs a COVID-19 test on the new Hologic Aptima Panther laboratory analyzer.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:40
|Photo ID:
|6600682
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-fe818-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New laboratory equipment speeds up COVID testing, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New laboratory equipment speeds up COVID testing
LEAVE A COMMENT