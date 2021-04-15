Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New laboratory equipment speeds up COVID testing

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Katie Loftin, medical technologist for NMCCL's Laboratory Department performs a COVID-19 test on the new Hologic Aptima Panther laboratory analyzer.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

