Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:16 Photo ID: 6600648 VIRIN: 210217-Z-ME297-1041 Resolution: 4644x3317 Size: 3.09 MB Location: DC, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Married Michiganders Served Together in D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.