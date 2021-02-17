Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Married Michiganders Served Together in D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Erin Towns and Staff Sgt. Joshua Towns, 1432nd Engineer Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, pose for a photo near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 17, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Married Michiganders Served Together in D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Married Michiganders Served Together in DC

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    177th Military Police

