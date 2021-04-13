Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women’s Day Static Line Jump [Image 14 of 14]

    Women’s Day Static Line Jump

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye, an aerial combat broadcast journalist assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, and Senior Airmen Sydney Mcdougal and Grace Tinkey, loadmasters assigned the 15th Airlift Squadron at JB Charleston take a breather after static-line jumps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 13, 2021. In celebration of National Women’s Day the flight consisted of an all female flight crew and airborne paratroopers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:19
    Photo ID: 6600646
    VIRIN: 210413-F-DN249-0453
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Day Static Line Jump [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump
    Women’s Day Static Line Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c-17
    globemaster
    1CTCS
    COMCAM
    airborne
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT