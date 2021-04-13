Women’s Day Static Line Jump

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye, an aerial combat broadcast journalist assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, and Senior Airmen Sydney Mcdougal and Grace Tinkey, loadmasters assigned the 15th Airlift Squadron at JB Charleston take a breather after static-line jumps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 13, 2021. In celebration of National Women’s Day the flight consisted of an all female flight crew and airborne paratroopers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

