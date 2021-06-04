Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Qatar leadership discuss challenging, successful road to deactivation

    AFSBn-Qatar leadership discuss challenging, successful road to deactivation

    KUWAIT

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Luis Alani 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Stephen Long, executive officer, 401st Army Field Support Battalion-Qatar (left), guides Col. Michael F. LaBrecque, commander, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, and AFSBn-Qatar leadership through an empty warehouse during a 401st AFSB command circulation at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, Apr. 6. The command team visit was conducted to reinforce moral and monitor the progress of AFSBn-Qatar’s deactivation operations. (Photo by Capt. Luis Alani, 401st AFSB Public Affairs)

    This work, AFSBn-Qatar leadership discuss challenging, successful road to deactivation [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Luis Alani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    401st AFSB

