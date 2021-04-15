Cryo techs go below zero

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven C. Rehana, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenics technician, purges a liquid oxygen cart at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2021. The cryogenics flight is responsible for providing more than 4,000 gallons of liquid oxygen per month to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

