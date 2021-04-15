Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cryo techs go below zero

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven C. Rehana, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenics technician, purges a liquid oxygen cart at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2021. The cryogenics flight is responsible for providing more than 4,000 gallons of liquid oxygen per month to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 07:39
    VIRIN: 210415-F-NW306-1251
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UAE, AE
    This work, Cryo techs go below zero, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    380AEW
    Cryo
    380ELRS

