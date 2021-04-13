RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 13, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Lynneth Baello checks the hydraulic fluid on a forklift during a regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 13, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

