    Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka [Image 10 of 10]

    Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Farin 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - A Sailor assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) carries line following the ship’s return to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 14, 2021. Blue Ridge along with the embarked U.S. Commander, Seventh Fleet staff and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, detachment one, completed spring patrol 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 06:19
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    USS Blue Ridge

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC 19
    U.S. Navy
    Spring Patrol 2021

