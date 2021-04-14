Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Matt Tyson uses a digital thermometer to check the body temperature of Master Chief Culinary Specialist Michael Tiong before coming aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) April 14, 2021. Blue Ridge along with the embarked U.S. Commander, Seventh Fleet staff and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, detachment one, completed 2021 spring patrol. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

