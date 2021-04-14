Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69) assist port operations personnel as U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 14, 2021. Blue Ridge along with the embarked U.S. Commander, Seventh Fleet staff and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, detachment one, completed spring patrol 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

