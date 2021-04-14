MRF-D Aircraft Arrival

A U.S. Marine Corps pilot assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin looks out from the cockpit of a MV-22B Osprey after an air movement from East Arm Wharf to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2021. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 joined MRF-D and are prepared to respond to crisis and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region alongside the Australian Defence Force. The MRF-D rotation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to combined readiness and shared regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

