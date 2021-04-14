Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D Aircraft Arrival [Image 3 of 7]

    MRF-D Aircraft Arrival

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin prepares to land after an air movement from East Arm Wharf to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2021. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 joined MRF-D and are prepared to respond to crisis and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region alongside the Australian Defence Force. The MRF-D rotation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to combined readiness and shared regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    Australian Defence Force
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    RAAF Darwin
    Postured and Ready Force

