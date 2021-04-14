Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Kicks off SAAPM [Image 1 of 2]

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Laird 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Apr. 14, 2021) Members of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team hand out materials and engage with staff members during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) kickoff event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
