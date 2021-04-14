JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Apr. 14, 2021) Members of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team hand out materials and engage with staff members during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) kickoff event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6599509
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-AT895-2052
|Resolution:
|2637x1760
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT Kicks off SAAPM [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
