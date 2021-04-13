A mortar team assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts indirect fire missions at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
This work, 3-4 Cav PTA Rotation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
