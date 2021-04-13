Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-4 Cav PTA Rotation [Image 7 of 9]

    3-4 Cav PTA Rotation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A mortar team assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct indirect fire missions at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

