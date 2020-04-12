Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers give away dozens of toys for free

    Soldiers give away dozens of toys for free

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Photo by Janell Ford 

    Garrison Public Affairs

    A Fort Irwin soldier and his veteran friend made Christmas 2020 better for dozens of families in the community by donating gifts at no charge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 20:27
    Photo ID: 6599442
    VIRIN: 201204-D-LX182-1069
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers give away dozens of toys for free, by Janell Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers give away dozens of toys for free

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    gifts
    free toys
    Dominique Gandy
    Davon Deshields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT