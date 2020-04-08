Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 19:59 Photo ID: 6599416 VIRIN: 200804-D-LX182-1067 Resolution: 1080x1440 Size: 134.83 KB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Three NTC officers apart of Army’s return of Brevet Promotions [Image 2 of 2], by Janell Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.