    President Joe Biden Visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 2]

    President Joe Biden Visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    U.S. President Joe Biden visits Section 60 to pay respect to our nation’s service members, veterans and their family members, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, April 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:36
    Photo ID: 6599274
    VIRIN: 210414-A-IW468-187
    Resolution: 5166x3444
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Joe Biden Visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 2], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    president
    potus
    joe biden
    arlington national cemetery
    section 60
    anc

