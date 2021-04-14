U.S. President Joe Biden visits Section 60 to pay respect to our nation’s service members, veterans and their family members, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, April 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6599274
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-IW468-187
|Resolution:
|5166x3444
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Joe Biden Visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 2], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT