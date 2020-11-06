Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 16:54 Photo ID: 6599218 VIRIN: 200611-D-LX182-1064 Resolution: 1025x769 Size: 145.57 KB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Talk: Tears, shock as Army leaders begin tough discussions on race, by Janell Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.