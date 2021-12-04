Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twins Join Navy After Sea Cadets Tour [Image 1 of 5]

    Twins Join Navy After Sea Cadets Tour

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Anderson 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210412-N-N0616-1001 NORTH EAST, Pa. (April 12, 2021) Twins Sean and Nick Coe have decided to join the Navy after an impactful tour in the Sea Cadets. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Sean and Nick Coe.)

