Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team for a visit to IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 14, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

