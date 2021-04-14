Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC [Image 25 of 29]

    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team for a visit to IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 14, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6598948
    VIRIN: 210414-F-VO743-1024
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC
    Uruguayan Defense Attaché Team Visit to IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Uruguay
    OAS
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT