CAPT Barry D. Adams retires after 26 years of Naval service

Navy Medical Leader & Professional Development Command (NML&PDC) hosted a Change of Command and Retirement ceremony in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Memorial Auditorium on April 9.

CAPT Adams is retiring from the Navy after 26 years of service, the last three years as NML&PDC’s Commanding Officer. The incoming CO, CAPT Myaing, a Dental Corps officer, most recently served as the Dental Corps Senior Assignment Officer at Naval Personnel Command in Millington, TN.

A West Texas native, CAPT Adams was commissioned in the Medical Service Corps in 1995. His early experiences included service as Director, Navy Fleet and Family Service Center, Naval Training Command and Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, Orlando, FL., Director, Marine Corps Counseling and Advocacy Services, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, and Clinical Credentialing Consultant, Bureau of Navy Personnel, Millington, TN.

CAPT Adams also served as Combat and Operational Stress Control Consultant, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Director, Aeromedical Research, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, Pensacola, FL., and Director, Deployment Health, Wounded, Ill and Injured, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He completed two tours to Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan, and served as Navy Social Work Specialty Leader (2013-2016) where he was appointed as the first Active Duty Navy Professor at the Army/Fayetteville State University Master of Social Work Program, Army Medical Department Center and School, U.S. Army Health Readiness Center of Excellence, Fort Sam Houston, TX (2013-2016). He most recently served as the Executive Officer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas (2016-2018).

CAPT Adams is planning to retire to Texas. Fair winds and following seas Captain!

