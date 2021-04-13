Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Visits Germany [Image 20 of 20]

    Secretary Austin Visits Germany

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stands with service members at Stuttgart Army Airfield, Germany, April 13, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6598603
    VIRIN: 210413-D-XI929-1066
    Resolution: 4844x2812
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: BERLIN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Visits Germany [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    DoD
    EUCOM
    SecDefAustin

