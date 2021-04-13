Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with service members at Stuttgart Army Airfield, Germany, April 13, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6598601
|VIRIN:
|210413-D-XI929-1064
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|BERLIN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Visits Germany [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT