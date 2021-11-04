Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st CAB Helicopter conducts movement in Europe [Image 2 of 2]

    1st CAB Helicopter conducts movement in Europe

    BULGARIA

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    UH-60M Blackhawk from 3-1 Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts high altitude movement from Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria to Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania on Apr. 11, 2021. Photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ricky Chavis.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 07:47
    VIRIN: 210411-A-OS832-806
    This work, 1st CAB Helicopter conducts movement in Europe [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS

    1st CAB helicopters move in eastern Europe
    1st CAB Helicopter conducts movement in Europe

    TAGS

    Atlantic Resolve stronger together Eucom Europe

