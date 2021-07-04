Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5]

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Ian Miller 

    8th Army

    Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Division work to construct a lines of communication bridge, called a LOC-B, during “wet gap” training near the Imjin River, South Korea April 12, 2021. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.s. Army photo by SPC. Ian Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6597939
    VIRIN: 210407-A-JJ498-373
    Resolution: 1280x1920
    Size: 393.64 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing
    2ID Wet Gap Crossing
    2ID Wet Gap Crossing
    2ID Wet Gap Crossing
    2ID Wet Gap Crossing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #2ID #2ndInfantryDivision #814th #korea #wetgapcrossing #army #combatenigneer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT