2ID Wet Gap Crossing

A Soldier of the 2nd Infantry Division works to construct a lines of communication bridge, called a LOC-B, during “wet gap” training near the Imjin River, South Korea on April 12, 2021. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Ian Miller)

