SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Jose Lavarias, leading chief petty officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt’s (CVN 71) V-2 division, squeegees water in the ship’s scullery April 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

Date Taken: 04.11.2021