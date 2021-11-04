SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 11, 2021) – Command Master Chief Michael J. Mashburn, command master chief of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), cleans plates in the ship’s scullery April 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 00:18 Photo ID: 6597893 VIRIN: 210411-N-VY375-2030 Resolution: 4900x3259