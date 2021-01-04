Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers learn the newest version of the AH-64E Apache helicopter.

    Marne Air Soldiers learn the newest version of the AH-64E Apache helicopter.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    An Apache Pilots assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts familiarization training on the AH-64E Apache helicopter in a flight simulator at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, April 1. The brigade fielded the AH-64E which replaced the older AH-64D. The AH-64E Apache helicopter is designed to increase power margins and reliability which increases unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers learn the newest version of the AH-64E Apache helicopter. [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marne Air Soldiers learn the newest version of the AH-64E Apache helicopter.
    Marne Air Soldiers learn the newest version of the AH-64E Apache helicopter.

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Marne Air

