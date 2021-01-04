Marne Air Soldiers learn the newest version of the AH-64E Apache helicopter.

An Apache Pilots assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts familiarization training on the AH-64E Apache helicopter in a flight simulator at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, April 1. The brigade fielded the AH-64E which replaced the older AH-64D. The AH-64E Apache helicopter is designed to increase power margins and reliability which increases unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

