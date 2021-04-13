An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard’s 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, is seen in flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 12, 2021. The city of Las Vegas skyline can be seen in the background. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag-West, a Joint Force combat exercise, to ensure maximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

