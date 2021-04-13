Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Flag-West

    NV, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard’s 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, is seen in flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 12, 2021. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag-West, a Joint Force combat exercise, to ensure maximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    A-10
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    Green Flag-West
    107th Fighter Squadron

