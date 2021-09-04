U.S. Air Force rescue Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group pose for a photo after receiving the 2019 Jolly Green Rescue Mission of the Year award during a ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2021. The 48th Rescue Squadron, 79th Rescue Squadron and 563rd Operation Support Squadron received the award for their actions during a rescue mission where two Mexican fishermen were stranded out at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6597244
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-IH072-1016
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM units awarded 2019 Rescue Mission of the Year, by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
