    DM units awarded 2019 Rescue Mission of the Year

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force rescue Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group pose for a photo after receiving the 2019 Jolly Green Rescue Mission of the Year award during a ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2021. The 48th Rescue Squadron, 79th Rescue Squadron and 563rd Operation Support Squadron received the award for their actions during a rescue mission where two Mexican fishermen were stranded out at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

