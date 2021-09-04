DM units awarded 2019 Rescue Mission of the Year

U.S. Air Force rescue Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group pose for a photo after receiving the 2019 Jolly Green Rescue Mission of the Year award during a ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2021. The 48th Rescue Squadron, 79th Rescue Squadron and 563rd Operation Support Squadron received the award for their actions during a rescue mission where two Mexican fishermen were stranded out at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

