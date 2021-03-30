FORSCOM CSM visits 4-9 CAV, 1CD

The Command Sergeant Major of US Army Forces Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, visited the Troopers of 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during their Bradley Gunnery Table VI field exercise, at Fort Hood, Texas, March 30, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Miller)

