Parker visits ANAD

Col. Joseph Parker, right, Commander of Corpus Christi Army Depot and SGM William Peden, second from left, Depot Sergeant Major of Corpus Christi Army Depot toured Anniston Army Depot on Apr 13, 2021. Their first stop on the tour was to the Combat Vehicle Repair Facility. They were joined by Anniston Army Depot commander Col. Marvin Walker and depot SGM Happiness Brown. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

