    Sailor reenlists aboard USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    BOSTON (April 12, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Charles Hardmon, right, from Egg Harbor, New Jersey, poses with Cmdr. John Benda , commanding officer of USS Constitution, during Hardmon’s reenlistment ceremony in front of the ship. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Jacob Ortiz/Released)

    This work, Sailor reenlists aboard USS Constitution, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

