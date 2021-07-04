Howard County Vaccine Equity Task Force Mission

Soldiers of the 1297th Combat Service Sustainment Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, prepare to administer doses of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church on April 7, 2021. Located in Ellicott City, Maryland, the site was one of the vaccination sites assisted by one of three Mobile Vaccine Buses through the coordination of the Vaccine Equity Task Force. The MDNG was activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

