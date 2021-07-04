Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Howard County Vaccine Equity Task Force Mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Howard County Vaccine Equity Task Force Mission

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1297th Combat Service Sustainment Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, prepare to administer doses of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church on April 7, 2021. Located in Ellicott City, Maryland, the site was one of the vaccination sites assisted by one of three Mobile Vaccine Buses through the coordination of the Vaccine Equity Task Force. The MDNG was activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    This work, Howard County Vaccine Equity Task Force Mission [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Howard County Vaccine Equity Task Force Mission
    Howard County Vaccine Equity Task Force Mission

    TAGS

    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    mdngcovid19response

