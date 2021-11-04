210411-N-NQ285-1225

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2021) Personnel Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reginald Augustin, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), processes paperwork in the ship's administrative office, April 11, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6596676 VIRIN: 210411-N-NQ285-1225 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 775.41 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Operations in the Celtic Sea [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.