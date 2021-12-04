210412-N-NQ285-1218
CELTIC SEA (April 12, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brant Davis, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to the the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) as the ship receives supplies during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6596673
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-NQ285-1218
|Resolution:
|5130x3664
|Size:
|907.03 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT