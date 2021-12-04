210412-N-NQ285-1218

CELTIC SEA (April 12, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brant Davis, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to the the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) as the ship receives supplies during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6596673 VIRIN: 210412-N-NQ285-1218 Resolution: 5130x3664 Size: 907.03 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.