    Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply [Image 8 of 11]

    Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    210412-N-NQ285-1165
    CELTIC SEA (April 12, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jameel Alston, left, and Hospital Corpsman Seaman Logan Vincent, both assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary (24th MEU), move supplies aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    Photo ID: 6596670
    VIRIN: 210412-N-NQ285-1165
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

