210412-N-NQ285-1050
CELTIC SEA (April 12, 2021) Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, center, commanding officer of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), observes as the ship approaches the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), right, and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), to conduct a replenishment-at-sea April 12, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6596669
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-NQ285-1050
|Resolution:
|5457x3070
|Size:
|899.37 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT