210412-N-NQ285-1029
CELTIC SEA (April 12, 2021) Ensign Chandler Walsh, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), uses a sextant to check the range of the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), not pictured, during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6596666
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-NQ285-1029
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|833.81 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT