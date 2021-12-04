210412-N-NQ285-1029

CELTIC SEA (April 12, 2021) Ensign Chandler Walsh, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), uses a sextant to check the range of the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), not pictured, during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6596666 VIRIN: 210412-N-NQ285-1029 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 833.81 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS with Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.