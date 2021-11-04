Carter Hall Conducts Operations in the Celtic Sea

210411-N-NQ285-1211

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Devairr McLaughlin, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), stands navigation watch on the ship's bridge, April 11, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

